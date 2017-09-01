Top 15 Beauty Products for World Coconut Day

Have you heard: Tomorrow, September 2nd, is World Coconut Day and as beauty fanatics we are here for it.
If you own any amount of skincare, makeup or hair products, you know that coconut is undeniably a hero ingredient in the beauty industry, and for good reason.
For one, it smells amazing all on its own. It's also a natural antibacterial and it's one of the best things you can use to hydrate your skin. So really, it's no surprise that beauty brands far and wide have been incorporating it into everything from makeup to face mist to self-tanner.
Not sure you own enough coconut-infused products? We got you with our top picks below!
Josie Maran Argan Oil Luminous Coconut Water Collection, $44
Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, $44
One question: Can every day be World Coconut Day?
