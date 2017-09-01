Top 15 Beauty Products for World Coconut Day

Have you heard: Tomorrow, September 2nd, is World Coconut Day and as beauty fanatics we are here for it.

If you own any amount of skincare, makeup or hair products, you know that coconut is undeniably a hero ingredient in the beauty industry, and for good reason.

For one, it smells amazing all on its own. It's also a natural antibacterial and it's one of the best things you can use to hydrate your skin. So really, it's no surprise that beauty brands far and wide have been incorporating it into everything from makeup to face mist to self-tanner.

Not sure you own enough coconut-infused products? We got you with our top picks below! 

Lip Gloss

Kopari Coconut Lip Love, $12

Face Moisturizer

Odacite Beautiful Day Moisturizer, $75

Face Wipes

Acure Organics Coconut + Argan Oil Cleansing Towelettes, $7

Self Tanner

James Read Coconut Melting Tanning Balm Face & Body, $35

Body Moisturizer

RMS Beauty Raw Coconut Cream, $18

Body Scrub

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, $36

Face Mask

Farmacy Brightening Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask, $24

Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revivial Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, $42

Makeup Set

Josie Maran Argan Oil Luminous Coconut Water Collection, $44

Face Mist

Too Cool for School Coconut Milky Mist, $14

Milk Bath

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, $45

Lip Balm

Sister & Co Raw Coconut Lip Tonic Rose Otto & Cardamom, $10

Body Glow

Kopari Coconut Body Glow, $42

Makeup Setting Spray

Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, $44

Face Mist

Skinfix Coconut Water Hydrating Mist, $15

One question: Can every day be World Coconut Day? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

