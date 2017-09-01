Dating or not dating, Tom Hollandand Zendaya can certainly become drinking buddies.
The 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actor posted on Instagram Friday a sweet tribute to his co-star for her 21st birthday.
He shared a couple of photos of the two posing together.
"Thinking about how to get taller," Tom wrote. "Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday."
Tom and Zendaya sparked romance rumors several months ago. In July, a source told E! News they are dating.
Zendaya and Tom took to Twitter to laugh off the rumors.
"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ??" she tweeted.
"@Zendaya Does the press tour count," he asked.
Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Zendaya also told Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue that the actor is "literally one of my best friends."
"This past how many months we've had to do press tours together," she added. "There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."
She also addressed his height and how it could affect their work together, saying, "I was worried because he's so much shorter than me. I was like, 'Damn it! It's going to be weird because I'm super tall.' But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good."