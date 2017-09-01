All's good between Taylor Swift and model Karlie Kloss, who is still a member of her squad, E! News has learned.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a slew of Easter Eggs in the singer's controversial video for her "Look What You Made Me Do" single, which was released last week. The clip includes footage of Swift wearing a white T-shirt with names of her friends scribbled on it. Kloss' name is missing, as are Lorde, Ruby Rose and Cara Delevingne's, sparking speculation they are no longer in Swift's squad. The latter and Kloss both starred in Swift's 2015 music video "Bad Blood."

"Taylor and Karlie are doing well as friends," a source told E! News exclusively Friday. "They had NO falling out what so ever. They still speak but have been slammed with crazy schedules on both sides. Karlie had many prior commitments—that's why she was not involved in a few of Taylor's music projects like she was last year. They are still good friends though."