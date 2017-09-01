All's good between Taylor Swift and model Karlie Kloss, who is still a member of her squad, E! News has learned.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a slew of Easter Eggs in the singer's controversial video for her "Look What You Made Me Do" single, which was released last week. The clip includes footage of Swift wearing a white T-shirt with names of her friends scribbled on it. Kloss' name is missing, as are Lorde, Ruby Rose and Cara Delevingne's, sparking speculation they are no longer in Swift's squad. The latter and Kloss both starred in Swift's 2015 music video "Bad Blood."
"Taylor and Karlie are doing well as friends," a source told E! News exclusively Friday. "They had NO falling out what so ever. They still speak but have been slammed with crazy schedules on both sides. Karlie had many prior commitments—that's why she was not involved in a few of Taylor's music projects like she was last year. They are still good friends though."
Raymond Hall/GC Images
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
"Taylor Swift is still extremely good friends with the girls in her squad," the source said, noting Kloss, Selena Gomez and Martha Hunt in particular.
Swift has kept out of the spotlight and social media for months while she worked on new music and has not been seen much in public in general, let alone with members of her squad. She purged her social media accounts last week and then returned to announce her new single and new album Reputation.
"She has seen many of [her friends] while she was on hiatus from the public," the source told E! News. "Her friends were aware that she wanted to keep a low profile during those four months so they respected that. They supported her and even if they didn't see her as often as they usually do, Taylor was always in contact with them via text, FaceTime and phone calls. Taylor shared many things with them about her personal life. They all are really happy and excited for this next chapter of music for Taylor."