You don't need to be 5'9" or belong to the Hadid clan to feel like a model. Heck, you don't even need the deep pockets.

Why? Because Bella Hadid's Dolce Vita Harvyy Heels are on sale now—for 40 percent off! For $80 (considerably cheap for any celeb-approved piece of fashion), you can walk a mile in the model's shoes. Considering the chunky block heel and ankle support provided by the ribbon laces, we're betting it'll be a relatively comfortable trip, too.