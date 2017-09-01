The dog days of summer are here. Kids are going back to school. Pumpkin spice is preparing to mount its annual comeback. You know what that means? Our summer-long TV drought is nearly over and our favorite shows are waiting in the wings to entertain us once more. Yes, the 2017 fall TV premieres are fast approaching.
While we're not quite sure how it's already September, we're not looking a gift horse in the mouth because with September comes a new TV season that fill our lives with joy. The wait is almost over, and to hold you over until the big days to come, we're here with spoilers in hand. That's right, it's Spoiler-rama time! You're welcome.
Scroll through for the scoop on all your favorite shows and be sure to check back with E! News for all your fall TV needs, including our takes on the new shows that deserve a place in your DVR rotation—and the ones that you might just want to avoid like the plague!
FX
When to Watch: Tuesday, September 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.
What to Expect: All the cults! Cult not only covers people on all sides reacting to the 2016 election, but it also explores other cults throughout history, with Evan Peters playing six different cult leaders, including Charles Manson. Expect to be very, very scared despite a complete lack of any supernatural elements, but also prepare to be jealous of Sarah Paulson's coziest wardrobe yet. Check out our full Everything We Know gallery for more!
The CW
When to Watch: Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. on the CW
What to Expect: Who survived the island explosion?! We don't yet know who made it off of Lian Yu alive before Adrian Chase blew it up, but what we do know is that we're going to see Oliver have to be a dad for the first time now that his son William is in the picture. "He's trying. It's not working out great," Stephen Amell told us, adding that "Oliver's journey as a dad is a fundamental part of season six." We can also look forward to Michael Emerson showing up as a mysterious new character, and to finally finding out the identity of the mysterious Vigilante.
CBS
When to Watch: Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: Details on Big Bang season 11 are still scant, but there could be some crossover with the new prequel series Young Sheldon. "We discussed the possibility that the stories we tell on Young Sheldon could echo on Big Bang Theory," creator Chuck Lorre said at TCA. "We're definitely discussing the ripple effect that the shows could have going forward in time."
Article continues below
Comedy Central
When to Watch: Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m.
What to Expect: When our favorite BFFs return for their fourth season, they'll be enduring something we've never seen them endure before: New York City in the dead of winter. "If you've lived in New York, you know that the winter has its own set of struggles, and it's a whole part of living there," Abbi Jacobson tells E! News. "I mean, just visually, we're wearing coats and it's cold. We tackle big issues like the heat in your apartment and the whole day-to-day life in the winter is different." Her co-star Ilana Glazer adds: "Winter in New York, in Broad City New York, looks heavy and sweaty still, somehow...It looks frustrating as hell."
Though last season saw Ilana break up with Lincoln (Hannibal Buress) and Abbi screw up her burgeoning relationship with Trey (Paul W. Downs) in the same strikingly emotional episode, don't expect those relationships to be history. "The number one romance in Broad City is between Abbi and Ilana, these friends, and that, kind of like the other romances
in the show, goes deeper," Glazer says. "You know, we kind of return to our romances, to be honest, because we just love those characters and we explore them."Jacobson adds: "In new ways, though. It's not the same old. All of the characters are a little bit older and they're exploring those past romances, but in a new way."
NBC
When to Watch: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m.
What to Expect: With Sophia Bush's Erin Lindsday no longer a part of the series, new series regular Tracy Spiridakos will fill the female void in season five as Det. Hailey Upton, introduced last season. "We get to find out a little more about Upton's backstory and see how she earned her badge and all of that," Spiridakos tells E! News. Also on tap? An accurate portrayal of the political reality that is Chicago in 2017. "In the first couple episodes, we'll be touching on police reform and how intelligence has to operate a little differently now, a little watchful eye," Jon Seda, who stars as Det. Antonio Dawson, previews. "Illegal immigration and I.C.E., there's some cases around that. So, we're really hitting some subjects that are really close to home that people are dealing with right now."
CW
When to Watch: Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: After last season saw Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) jilted at the altar after Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III) panicked and joined the seminary, our favorite slightly unhinged heroine will have only one thing on her mind: Revenge. Luckily, she'll have the fierce girl squad of Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), Heather (Vella Lovell) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) by her side. Its kind of an obvious answer, but it's going to be crazy," Ruiz teases. "And we're also going to be dissecting it inside out, what the word crazy is to a woman's point of view, from a man's point of view. What is society telling her crazy is? And now she's going to be doing it with the girl group."
"She now has a community of friends," Lovell adds. However, the question stands: How far will they follow her on her vengeful quest?
Article continues below
CBS
When to Watch: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m.
What to Expect: After the shocking conclusion to season 12 saw Mr. Scratch lure almost all of the BAU into a trap and leave their lives hanging in the balance after an 18-wheeler plowed into their SUVs, get ready for some cast turnover. While the jury's still out on who doesn't make it out of the accident alive, the reality that Damon Gupta won't be back as Walker makes his character an easy bet. Replacing Gupta is Daniel Henney, whose Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders character Simmons makes the leap to the mothership now that the spinoff has been canceled. Why is Simmons no longer a member of the IRT? And what became of the rest of globe-trotting agents? Expect the premiere to fill in the blanks.
ABC
When to Watch: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m.
What to Expect: Three new series regulars after the departure of Virginia Madsen, as Paulo Costanzo, Ben Lawson and Zoe McLellan are set to join the drama as the new White House political director, an MI-6 operate, and a brilliant attorney who becomes the White House counsel, respetively.
Fox
When to Watch: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: When Fox's first family of music returns for season four, it'll be all hands on deck to recover Lucius' (Terrence Howard) memory after last season's explosion left him unable to recognize his sons or the love of his life, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). "I think the biggest thing...is to regain Lucious' memory. He lost it and that hurts," Henson says. "It's almost like dealing with a family member with Alzheimer's." And don't expect a quick fix, either. "We're on episode four, and it's still bad," she adds. Coming to the Lyons' aid in their time of need is Uncle Eddie (played by guest star Forest Whitaker in multiple episodes), the music icon who gave an unknown Lucius his first radio play back in the day. They'll need all the help they can get as they face down Lucius' creepy Nurse Claudia, who was introduced in the season three finale, played by Demi Moore. Her intentions are a mystery, but let's be real, they're likely not pure. "I know that my character is completely enamored with her and she's the only person that Lucious trusts at present," Howard teases.
Article continues below
Fox
When to Watch: Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. on Fox
What to Expect: "More horror, more scares, more grounded in reality," Ben Daniels told us. Plus, new characters! Jon Cho joins the show this season as a child psychologist "who lives on an island in a big house, and he recently lost his wife. He has five foster children where a presence…settles," Daniels explained. In other words, things are gonna get spooky.
The CW
When to Watch: Tuesday, October 10 at 8 p.m. on the CW
What to Expect: When Barry's stuck in the speedforce (after sacrificing himself to save Central City), Iris has to take charge, after coming to terms with her loss. "She's really, really struggling when we pick up in season four," Candice Patton told us, but Iris will step up as the leader of the team in Barry's absence. We'll also get to know a new, non-speedster bad guy called The Thinker (played by Neil Sandilands), and Danny Trejo is joining the show as Gypsy's dad. But don't be fooled by the darkness of season three, because Danielle Panabaker tells us they're bringing back "some of the levity we had in season one."
Netflix
When to Watch: Friday, September 22 on Netflix
What to Expect: Summer fun! "There's a wedding, there are babies, there's lots of guy drama," Candace Cameron Bure told us, but it's not all fun and games. "We dive into some of our storylines a little deeper as far as our lives go." Bure also teased a few "familiar faces," and some serious drama as a few of the kids head off to high school.
Article continues below
NBC
When to Watch: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m.
What to Expect: Remember that big twist from last year? Well, this is a spoiler guide so here you go: They're not in the Good Place, they're in the Bad Place. The four—Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Jianyu (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani (Jameela Jamil)—were part of an experiment run by Michael (Ted Danson). They discovered this, only to have their memories wiped. But a clue was left.
"The mystery is what are we going to do now that we know it's The Bad Place…So you think you're going to see the same thing unfold again, but it unfolds a little differently and you get a lot more Ted Danson, which is I think what we all really want and need," Bell told us.
Fox
When to Watch: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: After last season's relationship-crushing fight between Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) that pushed the burgeoning Catwoman into the arms of Tabitha Galvan (Jessica Lucas), the pair will have some work to do if they hope to repair anything between them. "In episode one, we pick up from where we left off...we see that typical Selina Kyle-Bruce Wayne relationship where she's snubbing him and he's begging," Bicondova says, before adding cryptically, "But we do see a different relationship form that they don't now about, but the audience knows about." While learning from Tabitha, Selina will help repair the broken bond between her mentor and Barbara Kean (Erin Richards). "Selina is the thread and Tabitha and Barbara are this broken seam, and it's up to Selina to be this thread between the two," Bicondova shares. "And throughout the season, we'll see each direction of how Selina is that thread and then hopefully, at a certain point, we'll see that Selina ties the thread. She cuts it off and then they have this army of female empowerment." Oh, and Scarecrow's coming to Gotham City. And he looks creepy as hell.
ABC
When to Watch: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: After a few extra dark and twisty seasons, look forward to a return to form of sorts in season 14 with Krista Vernoff (Grey's' head writer in seasons one through seven) coming home to take over as showrunner in the aftermath of Shonda Rhimes' departure for Netflix. "We did a table read for both the first and second episodes, and they are righteously hysterical," Jessica Capshaw told E! News. "They're so much fun and very sort of going back to first and second season Grey's. It's very funny. It's very irreverent and funny and sort of on its side. I think it's what you remember and love about the beginning of the original group."
Another return to look forward to? Kim Raver's Teddy Altman, who will re-enter Owen's (Kevin McKidd) life for a story arc early in the season now that his presumed dead sister Megan (Abigail Spencer, replacing season 13's Bridget Regan) has been found alive.
Article continues below
CBS
When to Watch: Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS
What to Expect: After the departures of Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim, a couple of newcomers are heading to the Five-0. Meaghan Rath has been cast as Tani Rey, a lifeguard who got kicked out of the Police Academy, who is recruited by McGarrett. Beulah Koale will play a former Navy SEAL named Junior Reigns, who asks McGarrett for a job after returning from service.
ABC
When to Watch: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m.
What to Expect: When the Shondaland thriller returns for season four in the wake of Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder, everyone will be picking up the pieces and attempting to put their lives back together after three years of catastrophic loss—no one more so than Annalise Keating. "I'm ready for the roughness to end, but you know what, she's an alcoholic, you know? She's reached rock bottom, and she's trying to work her way back to being that badass Annalise in the court room," Viola Davis tells E! News. "Getting that career back, getting her life back. That's really what you're going to see this season." Helping her along the way in that journey? Jimmy Smits, playing a character whose identity remains under wraps. "And I can just say this, too: He's fantastic," Davis adds. "In every way. As an actor, as a human being, as a collaborator. It's given the show a whole different tone."
CBS
When to Watch: Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m.
What to Expect: Um, death? Kevin Can Wait is undergoing a reboot of sorts. Erinn Hayes' Donna, wife to Kevin James' aptly named Kevin won't return because she's dead. Yep. Dead. The show will jump into the future, but will acknowledge the death. Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, told reporters Hayes was not involved with decision to kill off her character and the death "will be be addressed tastefully and set up as a way to move forward."
Leah Remini has come on board as a series regular after her season one finale guest arc. Just don't call it King of Queens 2.0. "Morphing into King of Queens? No, I don't think so. I think the show stands for itself," CBS's Thom Sherman said.
"It was just undeniable spark there and I think Kevin, the studios and the network all got together and wanted to keep that magic and chemistry going forward," Kahl said about the change in direction.
Article continues below
NBC
When to Watch: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.
What to Expect: The good detectives of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit are still fighting the good fight, but there are some new faces both behind and in front of the camera. Chicago Justice executive producer Michael Chernunchin will serve as showrunner for season 19 of the drama and he's bringing Chicago star Philip Winchester (Peter Stone on the series) with him. And then there's Brooke Shields. She'll recur in a mysterious new role and is poised to shake up Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) world. "I play a very different character from any I have ever played," Shields said in a statement. "I'm excited to stir the SVU pot a bit."
Plus, Younger stars Peter Hermann and Paul Fitzgerald will appear in episode three, with Hermann reprising the role of Trevor Langan.
Fox
When to Watch: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: More of what you loved about Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) from season one! That and some new faces will be coming on board. Adrian Pasdar will guest star as a con artist and Thomas Lennon will return as Leo Getz. Rex Linn will appear in flashbacks as Riggs' father and Michelle Hurd joins the cast as Gina Santos, the new chief above Avery (Kevin Rahm). And she has a past with Murtaugh, so expect issues there. Is it sexual tension? Is it just in his head?
The CW
When to Watch: Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m. on the CW
What to Expect: The Legends have their work cut out for them when they have to try to put time back the way they found it and face off against Rip Hunter's (the returning Arthur Darvill) Time Bureau, but they'll have some help in the form of their new teammate, Zari (Tala Ashe), a Muslim hacktivist from the future who meets the Legends in 2030. "She's a badass," Ashe told us. "We're going to see the journey of her figuring out where she fits in [to the team]." Plus, get ready to meet a younger version of Ray Palmer, and Wentworth Miller will also be back with a whole new version of Leonard Snart.
Article continues below
FOX
When to Watch: Monday, October 2 at 8 p.m. on Fox
What to Expect: Darkness…and Tom Welling. "I'm playing a character that's different from any character that I've played before," the former Smallville star told us. "I'm coming in to mix things up." He says he's not the nicest guy at the beginning, but "over the course of the season, you'll figure out that there's a greater purpose as to why he's here." As for Lucifer himself, someone's trying to turn him back into something he doesn't want to be. "But as hard as that person is pushing in that direction, Lucifer is going to push even harder in the other direction," Tom Ellis teases.
Universal Television
When to Watch: Tuesday, Oct. 4
What to Expect: After hastily getting married to nurse Ben (Bryan Greenberg) in the season five finale, Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) will find herself in a place her romantic comedy-loving heart never hoped to be: Divorce. Could she find a happy ending with her baby daddy Danny (Chris Messina, set to return for a guest appearance) before the Hulu comedy finished up its final 10 episodes? That remains to be seen. However Kaling decides to wrap things up, expect to feel all the feels. "Mindy has written the most beautiful script. It is the most beautiful finale. For the stories, they just wrap up. And you don't get that emotion where it ends awkwardly," the show's costume designer Salvador Perez told E! News. She just puts a nice little bow on this, and you're just going to walk away satisfied, happy for everybody, and I am so excited for everybody to see this final episode."
CBS
When to Watch: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: There's a new face coming in to shake up NCIS for season 15. Maria Bello will debut in the fourth episode of the seas as an NCIS agent who was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the army and served two tours in Afghanistan. Expect her to second guess and even challenge Gibbs (Mark Harmon). That means tension, but mutual respect.
"We have always been big fans of Maria Bello's work and are excited to be introducing her as an agent who not only has a distinct talent, but also a unique relationship with Gibbs," NCIS executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea said in a statement.
Safe to say Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) make it out of captivity in Paraguay.
Article continues below
CBS
When to Watch: Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 p.m. on CBS
What to Expect: The team has a new boss. Nia Long is joining the show as the new executive assistant director of the NCIS Shay Mosley, and she's accompanied by Andrea Bordeaux, who plays her ex-military assistant Harley Hidoko.
Meanwhile, when the show returns, Hetty (Linda Hunt) is turning in retirement papers, and Sam (LL Cool J) seems to believe Callen (Chris O'Donnell) needs a new partner.
ABC/Jack Rowand
When to Watch: Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.
What to Expect: A new locale (Seattle-based Hyperion Heights). A new curse (Of course). A host of new characters (Dania Ramirez's Cinderella, Mekia Cox's Princess Tiana and Gabrielle Anwar's Lady Tremaine, to name a few). And a whole new Henry! Now grown and with a child of his own, this is not the same Henry who showed up on Emma Swan's doorstep as a true believer. For starters, he doesn't remember magic exists or that he even has a daughter!
"I think there's a little bit of cynicism and I think that's part of growing up. We've been with this kid who's so optimistic and so hopeful all this time, and that's still his essence, but there's a sense of age having changed his mind about certain things," new series regular Andrew J. West (who bares an eerie resemblance to his predecessor Jared Gilmore) admits. "He's certainly grown wiser. We just hope that he hasn't too much sadder, you know? And I think that's what we are going to explore in the beginning of the season...And we also want to see where he's going from here, and that's going to be the big surprise and why we continue to watch."
Of course, we'll also be tuning in for the three mainstays who survived the series reset, including Lana Parrilla's Evil Queen, who's now going by Roni, running a bar, and trying to forge a relationship with this new version of her son. "He actually does things that Jared does," Parrilla says of her new co-star. "Maybe how he says something or even how he laughs at something, which is kind of trippy. I love Jared, and I'll miss him. But I'm developing this relationship with Andrew and I'm like, 'OK, I'm your mom, even though we're, like, three years apart in age!' But I'm his mom and so I've asked him, 'Are you comfortable with me touching your face and doing things that I did with Jared?' And he's totally open to it. We're finding our way as mother and son—in flashbacks. And in present, we don't know each other."
Starz
When to Watch: Sunday, September 10 at 9 p.m. on Starz
What to Expect: It will take a good chunk of episodes for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to finally make her way back to Jamie (Sam Heughan) but boy will it be worth it when she does. "I think it's safe to say that this separation of the two of them is building up to something that I think is earned by the story," Balfe told us. "It's such a pivotal point of this season when they finally reunite, and what I also love is that it's not exactly the straight-forward, violins playing, angels singing, the sun beaming through the panes of glass, but it's nice and complicated and it's slightly awkward and funny at times as well, and I think it's going to be really sweet."
Balfe is downplaying it, so we'll just say get ready for some extreme wedding episode vibes.
Also...there are going to be a lot of boats.
Article continues below
The CW
When to Watch: Wednesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. on the CW
What to Expect: Is Fred dead?! That's the biggest question going into season two, right before the next question: Who shot him and why? The premiere will pick up right where the finale left off, and the shooting will force Archie to do a lot of growing up. K.J. Apa describes it as "so much more intense than anything I've ever really had, in comparison to season one." The cast also confirmed to us that the main couples (Bughead and Varchie) are still going strong for now, though Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be tested by his new life on the Southside, and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) dad (played by Mark Consuelos) is about to arrive to shake things up. Meanwhile, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is still recovering from the shock of her father's suicide and having burned her own house down, and (Ashleigh Murray) may be finding a little bit of love with Reggie (now played by Charles Melton) while Kevin (Casey Cott) recovers from his
ABC
When to Watch: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.
What to Expect: With Mellie Grant as POTUS and Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) officially back in the Oval when Shondaland's twisty Beltway thriller returns, get ready for a time jump of sorts. "Well, in the first episode, we sort of start back immediately and go through their first 100 days together," Bellamy Young tells E! News. "I mean, Olivia has a lot of power now. She's Chief of Staff. Mellie has no idea she's also B613's head. I feel like Mellie feels like they're invincible together, they're formidable. As a team, they can change the world. But you start to see that there's a real power struggle about who's really driving the truck. And I think that'll only get more catastrophic as we keep going."
Making that power struggle worse? A bored Cyrus. "He's Vice-President. He's always considered himself kind of Olivia's mentor, a buddy. Sometimes we're at great odds with each other, but there's an equality," Jeff Perry explains. "In the Vice-President role, famously lampooned by Julia [Louis-]Dreyfuss, right? In Veep. As we all know, it can be a 'go to the local dog show while somebody else does something important.' That causes some friction for Cyrus. And being literally ordered around by Olivia is already a negotiation for him."
Netflix
When to Watch: Friday, Oct. 27
What to Expect: Details on the new season are being kept under wraps, but we do know a few juicy details. Like what? Well, it picks up a year after season one and just because Will (Noah Schnapp) was rescued doesn't mean he's in the clear. And if you thought the Demogoron was bad, just wait until you see the monster this year.
"I think it's more than just a monster," Finn Wolfhard told us. And this season is going to be "a lot darker, and a lot bigger, and a lot faster-paced, and there's a lot of scares, and there's a lot of humor, so it's just a very different flavor David Harbour, told us.
And then there are the new faces: Sean Astin will play an old classmate of Joyce's (Winona Ryder); Linnea Berthelsen will play the mysterious Roman; Paul Reiser is Dr. Owens, a Department of Energy staffer; Sadie Sink is Max, a tomboy with a complicated history; and Dacre Montgomery is Billy, Max's edgy step-brother.
For all you Barb fans out there take note: There will be justice for Barb. She's not in the new season, but there will be justice. She was nominated for an Emmy after all.
Article continues below
The CW
When to Watch: Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m. on the CW
What to Expect: We're still mourning the loss of Crowley and Castiel, though it appears that only one of them is actually staying dead. Mark Sheppard will not be returning as a series regular and apparently, there are no plans for him to return at all. Misha Collins, on the other hand, is most likely not going anywhere, despite having been stabbed by Lucifer.
Aside from the pressing matter of Cas' life, the Winchesters are also dealing with what the hell to do about Lucifer and Kelly's newborn but also adult son, who may or may not be super evil.
NBC
When to Watch: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m.
What to Expect: Guys, it's actually going to happen: You will find out how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Is it a relief?
"In the smallest way, yes. Only because I feel like people want to know and because I am the character and Dan is writing the character, he and I are the ones that get hammered the most. But I also feel that there may not be the complete satisfaction just because the event that happens—the event of him dying. It's too soon in his life," Ventimiglia said. "It's too soon and young in the character's that he impacts and I think it's just something that matter what, there's no way around it hurting. It's going to hurt."
Doesn't mean you'll see the death, but we will find out details about his demise. As for other details, viewers will pick up with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack right after their explosive fight, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will continue his quest to adopt a baby, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is hard at work on his new flick with costar Sylvester Stallone—Milo had a hand in that casting!—and Kate (Chrissy Metz) will be pursuing her dreams. Other guest stars include Debra Jo Rupp and Dan Lauria.
AMC
When to Watch: Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m.
What to Expect: It's all-out war when the AMC hit returns for season eight. With Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) linking Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom as a united front in the final moments of season seven, they'll be preparing to take on nasty Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Look for a season that's surprisingly hopeful in spite of the horror that's come before it.
Article continues below
NBC
When to Watch: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.
What to Expect: That pesky series finale from 2006? Forget about it, honey. Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) and single, kid-free and living together once again, with Jack (Sean Hayes) still living across the hall and Karen (Megan Mullally) still the despicable boozehound we all love and adore. Look for Minnie Driver and Harry Connick, Jr to reprise their roles as Karen's nemesis Lorainne and Grace's ex Leo, respectively. But don't expect a guest-star overload. "My wish was that we sort of get to be us for a while before the Love Boat effect kicks in," McCormack says. "Certainly people want to come and play and we're always flattered by that."
Which returning series are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments below!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)