Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Hospitalized

A Smash Mouth concert was canceled Thursday night as the band's lead singer headed to the hospital.

Steve Harwell, who's famously known as the voice behind the band's hits "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," went to the hospital last night, his manager confirmed to E! News.

According to TMZ, the star was doing a sound check with the band at New Daisy Theater in Memphis ahead of their concert when he reportedly had trouble breathing and sought treatment.

His manager told E! News it was not an emergency situation, but Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy two years ago and has been taking medication for the disease ever since. When he does not feel well, the star takes precautionary measures, especially while on the road touring.