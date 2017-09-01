Happy first day of school, Albus Potter!
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, marks the official "19 Years Later" date from the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the last book in J.K. Rowling's hit book series that inspired the Harry Potter films, in which Harry and wife Ginny Weasley send the middle of their three kids, son Albus Severus, off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the first time. Students begin their studies after they turn 11, on September 1.
The group travels to the King's Cross railway station in London, where the boys will enter Platform 9 and 3/4 by running through what appears to be an ordinary brick wall. They will then take the Hogwarts Express to the magical boarding school.
For the last few years, scores of people have flocked to the real King's Cross station to take photos next to the "Platform 9 and 3/4" display, which features a small luggage cart pushed halfway into a brick wall. Many headed there Friday to give Albus a proper send-off, while others headed there solely to celebrate the first day of school at Hogwarts. Many other fans also shared throwback photos of the display as a tribute.
Harry Potter fans are out in force in londons kings cross! ????#19yearslater #backtohogwarts pic.twitter.com/1v9ndImyFw— Sarah Leslie (@BenzeneDoneThat) September 1, 2017
To those with us at King's Cross, and those joining us from all over the world, we wish you a safe and happy journey #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/wAo7B157Zj— Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2017
As we hurtle towards 11am on the 1st September, the queue for the train continues to grow... #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/9jzDbBDGsN— Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2017
11am at King's Cross #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts @HPPlayLDN @HPPlayFans pic.twitter.com/QHg9IrPvJE— Claire Gallagher (@clairegallagher) September 1, 2017
wands up #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/gppwMOpAR8— Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) September 1, 2017
Queue to get into Kings Cross because it's FULL of kids in the cutest fancy dress. 'Some Harry Potter stuff' according to the v.tired guard. pic.twitter.com/zsVZ3Qh1hs— Ruth Kilpatrick (@_RudieCantFail) September 1, 2017
Many posted photos of themselves next to the popular tourist attraction.
Harry Potter cast members also got into the spirit. Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick in the films, even made a surprise appearance!
Bugger, lost my train ticket!— Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) September 1, 2017
Going #BackToHogwarts today via Kings Cross Station #Platform934 for some magical fun! #19YearsLater Wands & robes optional. #SwishAndFlick— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) September 1, 2017
WARWICK DAVIS IS HERE ON A SEGWAY WHAT A KING pic.twitter.com/sveXMa8cAY— Beth? (@BethCharlotteP) September 1, 2017
Booked on the 1100 from Kings Cross on Sept 1, 2017. Didn?t realise the significance. Big crowds and Warwick Davis. #19YearsLater. pic.twitter.com/VwEYuEHFo7— Tony Johnston (@Tonyjo7) September 1, 2017
Not that she needed to, but Rowling earlier reminded fans of Albus' special day.
"Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater," she tweeted early Friday.