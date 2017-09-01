Harry Potter Fans Flood King's Cross Station to Celebrate Albus Potter’s First Day at Hogwarts

Happy first day of school, Albus Potter!

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, marks the official "19 Years Later" date from the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the last book in J.K. Rowling's hit book series that inspired the Harry Potter films, in which Harry and wife Ginny Weasley send the middle of their three kids, son Albus Severus, off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the first time. Students begin their studies after they turn 11, on September 1.

The group travels to the King's Cross railway station in London, where the boys will enter Platform 9 and 3/4 by running through what appears to be an ordinary brick wall. They will then take the Hogwarts Express to the magical boarding school.

For the last few years, scores of people have flocked to the real King's Cross station to take photos next to the "Platform 9 and 3/4" display, which features a small luggage cart pushed halfway into a brick wall. Many headed there Friday to give Albus a proper send-off, while others headed there solely to celebrate the first day of school at Hogwarts. Many other fans also shared throwback photos of the display as a tribute.

The Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever!

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Warner Bros. Pictures

Many posted photos of themselves next to the popular tourist attraction.

#backtohogwarts ??

Happy Back to Hogwarts Day! #backtohogwarts #harrypotter #19yearslater

I've gone to Hogwarts every year for the last 19 years. I am the dumbest person at the school. #19yearslater

Harry Potter cast members also got into the spirit. Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick in the films, even made a surprise appearance!

Not that she needed to, but Rowling earlier reminded fans of Albus' special day.

"Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater," she tweeted early Friday.

