Who's ready for fall?

As we enter into a new season, it's time to take inventory of everything that summer '17 brought into our lives—the good and the bad. According to spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield, September is bringing a wave of reflection. If someone or something is bothering you, it may have more to do with you than them. "We judge in others our own secret shame," she told E! News.

To get through the month, you'll have to take a good look in the mirror, see all of yourself and accept what you see, flaws and all. "From the inside out, broadcast the real you," Lisa recommends.