7 Baby Products Adults Can Use, Too

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Dressed, Amanda Seyfried

Best Dressed of the Week: Amanda Seyfried, Gigi Hadid & More!

ESC: Highlighter, Zendaya

7 Beauty Lessons We've Learned from Zendaya's Eyebrows

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Baby Products for Adults


When it comes to a good beauty hack, we're all over it.

That's because when a beauty hack works, it really works. Take baby products, for instance. Did you know that for pretty much any baby product out there, there's another (and arguably even better use) that has nothing to do with babies? Nipple cream, for example: We dare you to use it the next time your lips are extra-cracked and not be impressed.

But there's a ton more where that came from.

So whether you have a baby and have these products handy already or just enjoy buying new stuff, here's how to use it—like an adult.

Branded: Baby Products for Adults

Baby Oil

Use on: Flaky skin and to remove your makeup

If you're experiencing extra-dry skin on the regular, lather this on first thing out of the shower, even if your skin is still wet. It works so well because it's infused with shea & cocoa butter, which locks in up to 10 times more moisture. (Did we mention it expertly removes even the toughest of eye makeup?)

Johnson's Baby Baby Oil, $6

Branded: Baby Products for Adults

Baby Shampoo

Use to: Clean your makeup brushes

When it comes to your precious, expensive and carefully curated selection of brushes, not just any soap will do. Instead of dish soap, which is harsh and dries out the bristels, use baby shampoo. This one's made with natural ingredients like lactic acid, essential oils and amino acids that keep hairs intact longer. 

Jurlique Baby's Gentle Shampoo and Body Wash, $20

Branded: Baby Products for Adults

Diaper Rash Cream

Use to: Shave your legs (and other areas)

Shaving is important, but if you don't have the right prep product, you'll be stuck with a nasty razor burn. Diaper rash cream is infused with calming ingredients (like olive, coconut and jojoba oil in this one) to help nourish sensitive skin. Pro tip: A little goes a long way. 

The Honest Company Diaper Rash Cream, $10

Article continues below

Branded: Baby Products for Adults

Nipple Cream

Use for: Chapped lips

This one is strange, but, boy, does it work. The super-thick cream (intended for nipple soreness from breastfeeding) replenishes cracked lips thanks to heavyweight ingredients like jojoba, aloe vera, coconut oil and shea butter. Magic, we tell you!

The Organic Pharmacy Miracle Nipple Cream, $45

Branded: Baby Products for Adults

Baby Powder

Use instead of: Dry shampoo

Dry shampoo is every girl's lifesaver, this we know. If you're in a pinch, baby powder works just as well (if not better). Some advice: An organic formula that's talc-free is your best bet. 

California Baby Calming Organic Powder, $12

Branded: Baby Products for Adults

Pedialyte

Use to: Cure a hangover

Hungover much? Sure, a hair of the dog does the trick (sometimes), but you're better off chugging some Pedialyte, pumped full of electrolytes, to help get you through it like a champ. 

Pedialyte Advanced Care 1 Liter Oral Electrolyte Solution in Cherry Punch, $6

Article continues below

Branded: Baby Products for Adults

Baby Wipes

Use to: Remove makeup

Removing your makeup with traditional remover can get messy, that's why baby wipes are ideal for on-the-go. These are made with Vitamin E to soothe, and since they're fragrance and chlorine free, they are perfect for all skin types. 

Burt's Bees Baby Bee Chlorine Free Wipes, $5

See, no baby needed. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Life/Style , VG , Top Stories , Beauty , Babies , Shopping , Daily Deals
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.