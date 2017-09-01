The Only Guide to the Ever-Growing Duggar Family Tree You'll Ever Need

Facebook





Josh Duggar (m. Anna Duggar)

TLC did cancel 19 Kids and Counting, however, after In Touch Weekly dug up records in May 2015 revealing Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest child, had molested five girls, including his sisters Jessa and Jill, when he was a teenager. When their parents found out, they opted to discipline him at home and eventually had him go to a youth camp founded by a family friend to sort himself out.

"I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying," Jessa told Fox News in June 2015. "I'm like that is so overboard and a lie, really. I mean people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims."

Josh was born on March 3, 1988, and after being home-schooled (as the Duggars would do with all of their kids) he too became a conservative activist, stumping for the Family Council until he stepped down in the wake of his scandal.

And it would only get worse for the family before it would get better. The infamous Ashley Madison hack—which exposed the names of thousands of people who had set up accounts on the cheating site—revealed that Josh had been on the site. He insisted he never actually arranged to meet up with anybody that way, but he would eventually admit to being unfaithful to his wife of seven years, Anna (née Keller), calling himself "the biggest hypocrite."

"The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failings," he said in a statement. Josh later checked into a residential treatment center, completing a program in March 2016 that his parents called "a crucial first step in recovering and healing" for their son.

Josh and Anna were parents of three children—daughter Mackynzie (Oct. 8, 2009) and sons Michael (June 15, 2011) and Marcus (June 2, 2013)—when the molestation scandal broke, and Anna gave birth to their fourth child, Meredith, on July 16, 2015, the same day TLC officially canceled the show.

In March 2017, the couple announced they were expecting their fifth child together.