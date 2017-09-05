The Real Story Behind Reese Witherspoon's Return to Romantic Comedies

When the trailer dropped for Home Again, Reese Witherspoon's newest movie, there was a palpable buzz around Hollywood and among her loyal cadre of fans. Timing was part of it—it's the first project since the actress' beloved turn in Big Little Lies. The sneak peek into the flick dropped just weeks before the Emmy nominations made official what everyone was expecting: That Lies was a critical darling in addition to taking over pop culture for much of 2017.

But Home Again also marks a ground-breaking transition for Witherspoon: It's her return to romantic comedies after a five-year hiatus.

She has become a staple in more serious awards material, what with her turns in films like Wild, and her slight retreat into behind-the-camera work (she produced Gone Girl and Big Little Lies), that her start in the industry begs reminding. When Witherspoon broke out onto the scene it was her quirkiness and affability that won over fans and critics (and studio executives). Romantic comedies were here bread and butter, their one-liners her legacy. Quotes like "You have a baby...in a bar" and "Happy people just don't shoot their husbands" were synonymous with Reese.