The Ex Factor: 5 Things Big Celebrity Breakups All Have in Common

Happy celebrity couples are all the same—glamorous, gorgeous and #goals. Every unhappy couple, however, is unhappy in their own way. Or are they...?

Well, of course, to each their own issues, ranging from particular slights and misbehavior to the agonizing process of growing apart.

But when the breakups finally do come to pass, these now former couples surely are aware that they're about to enter the checklist portion, the series of steps that almost every duo takes to end their relationship while in the public eye. It's hard to ignore the fact that a pattern has emerged, particularly among the exes who've been together for years and are about to disappoint half a million people and potentially become the subject of myriad late-night monologue jokes.