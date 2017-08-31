The 2017 Venice Film Festival is bringing Hollywood's stars to Italy for the premieres of their latest films. The 74th international festival is being held at Sala Grande.

Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig attended the festival Wednesday to promote the movie Downsizing, a science fiction film featuring other notable actors like Christoph Waltz, Jason Sudeikis and Hong Chau. Wiig wore a glitzy, pink Zuhair Murad gown to the red carpet for the screening.

Amanda Seyfriedand Ethan Hawke were also at the festival for the screening of their film First Reformed, which is being presented in competition. For the red carpet, Seyfried wore a black dress with a colorful bodice and semi-sheer details and sported a wavy ponytail. Hawke opted for a navy suit.

Rebecca Hall, a jury member, also attended the screening wearing a flowing gown and carrying a gold clutch.