"It wasn't a question of if they did it, it was a question of why."
So says Edie Falco in the first-look trailer for NBC's highly-anticipated Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, uber-producer Dick Wolf's first foray into anthology storytelling. The "they" she's talking about is, of course, Erik and Lyle Menendez, brothers who infamously killed their parents Kitty and Jose in 1989, becoming media sensations in the process thanks to wall-to-wall national coverage of their trial.
Despite that breathless coverage, the eight-episode drama intends to shine a light on a side of the story that the public never saw. "I thought I knew the story of the Menendez brothers," Falco, who stars as infamous defense attorney Leslie Abramson. "The further into it I looked, I realized there was so much I didn't know."
The trailer offers a look at the "disaster" home life Erik (Gus Halper) and Lyle (Miles Gaston Villaneuva) were allegedly forced to endure at the hand of an abusive father, while also revealing some of the anthology's sprawling cast, including The Good Wife's Josh Charles, Parenthood's Sam Jaeger and Switched at Birth's Constance Marie.
"You know, you watch the news, you're fed certain facts, and you realize there was a great deal that was going on that the public didn't know about," Falco continues. "We're trying to shed some light on those things."
Wolf has made no secret that he believes the brothers should not have faced charges of first degree murder and instead been convicted of manslaughter, which would have carried a lesser sentence. "It's...the only time we've had sort of a collective agenda," he told reporters at the 2017 TCA summer press tour. "Your mind is going to receive a lot of information that I think will change a lot of people's attitudes."
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
