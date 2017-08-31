Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named After Him

Ed Sheeran gave a special shout-out to one of his littlest fans at his concert in Miami Wednesday.
Couple Rocky Smith and Harmony Smith brought along their baby daughter, Cooper Sheeran Smith.
"How old is she?" Ed asked from the stage.
"One year," Harmony replied. "Her middle name is Sheeran!"
"Her middle name is Sheeran?" Ed said, adding, "I've never seen a baby this calm at a concert. Just chilling there for the whole thing and you guys have been loud, you're singing and she's just kinda like...I love babies."
He then dedicated his next song, "Dive," to Cooper, and asked the audience to sing along for her.
"I want you to be as loud as you can," he said. "'Cause she's gonna be chill."
"Ed Sheeran we didn't get a picture with you tonight, but you singing to my daughter was pretty amazing. We'll see you tomorrow!" Rocky wrote on Facebook, alongside a video.
Ed is set to perform in Orlando Thursday night.
Rocky told E! News exclusively that he played one of Ed's songs while Cooper was conceived; Harmony got pregnant via intrauterine insemination (IUI) after battling infertility.
"We were trying for years to have a child," he said. "Eventually we decided to have a procedure where a doctor had to do the insemination manually. It was Christmas morning of 2015 at 9:30 am. After the procedure, as my wife laid on the table waiting and hoping this time we would receive our miracle, I pulled out my phone and played 'Tenerife Sea' on repeat while I sat beside her holding her hand. About six weeks later, we received a call that would change our lives forever. It was a very easy pregnancy and even child birth was done without an epidural!"
Rocky said he wanted their daughter's first name to be either Sheeran or Tenerife, but his wife "had the final say."
"I'm not sure what the future holds for Cooper, but both Mommy and Daddy sing, so maybe one day she'll be singing songs to us on a big stage," he said.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua