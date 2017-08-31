Disneyland Paris has apologized for barring a 3-year-old little boy from participating in their "Princess for a Day" experience.

The toddler, Noah, is obsessed with Elsa from Frozen. Thus, when his mother, Hayley McLean-Glass, heard about the "Princess for a Day" event—during which the Disneyland Hotel hosts makeovers for young girls to give them a "fairy tale transformation"—she wrote a letter to Disney asking if she could book the treat as an early Christmas present for her son.

Sadly, Disneyland Paris responded in an email and denied her the opportunity because Noah is a boy.