Disneyland Paris has apologized for barring a 3-year-old little boy from participating in their "Princess for a Day" experience.
The toddler, Noah, is obsessed with Elsa from Frozen. Thus, when his mother, Hayley McLean-Glass, heard about the "Princess for a Day" event—during which the Disneyland Hotel hosts makeovers for young girls to give them a "fairy tale transformation"—she wrote a letter to Disney asking if she could book the treat as an early Christmas present for her son.
Sadly, Disneyland Paris responded in an email and denied her the opportunity because Noah is a boy.
The "sad and disappointed" mother decided to pen an open letter to Disneyland Paris following their denial, presenting an opposing side to the argument.
"If a little girl wants to be a super hero, she can be. If she wants to be a jedi, she can be," Hayley wrote. "She can be whatever she wants...just like Walt Disney himself said, 'If you can dream it you can do it!'...Unless you're a little boy who wants a Princess experience at Disneyland apparently...that you CAN'T do!"
She also told ITV News, "I was so angry, I literally couldn't stop shaking for half an hour afterwards—I was just so shocked. I mean, I'm his mother and if I'm OK with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can't do that?"
Disneyland Paris ended up "sincerely" apologizing to Noah and his mother and released a statement to ITV News.
"An isolated incident, the [employee's] response is not reflective of any policy or belief held here at Disneyland Paris," the statement read. "We are going to ensure this does not happen again."
The statement continued, "Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy The Princess For a Day experience in addition to all our other special activities."