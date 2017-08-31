Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D and Public Enemy Team Over Royalties

In June, Public Enemy released a new album, Nothing Is Quick in the Desert, and made it available for free. Flavor Flav says in his lawsuit that the his voice and image were used on the album without his consent.

The rapper claims that in spring 2017, he was asked to fly to California to record a new Public Enemy record and hoped it "would be done in the style of the classic Public Enemy records, where he had major writing contributions." He says he "was in need of money to support his family" and that the defendants were aware of that fact.

The suit states Flavor Flav "was upset to learn that he would have no input into the creative direction of the record" and had "requested a fee of $75,000 to record the album." He recorded some phrases for the album but "did not believe these were final takes." The suit states the rapper received an initial payment of $7,500 and was promised more but did not receive it. He states he never agreed for his vocals from the recording session to be used and never believed they would, as they were not up to his standards of quality.

"On or about June 29, 2017, Drayton was shocked to see that a new Public Enemy album was being released, and this his image was being used in multiple media outlets to promote the album. He had never heard of the album, nor heard any of the final mixes," the lawsuit states. "Drayton's photograph is also used on the liner notes to Nothing Is Quick In The Desert, and he is listed as an Executive Producer. He approved of neither of these uses of his name or photograph."