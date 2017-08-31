From Mug Shot to Model: Meet "Prison Bae" Mekhi Alante Lucky

Mekhi Alante Lucky, Prison Bae

He's trading in his mug shot for a head shot. The internet is buzzing about Mekhi Alante Lucky, a felon who just signed with the modeling agency St. Claire Modeling.

According to the Daily Mail, Lucky—a 20-year-old man from North Carolina—was arrested in April 2016 for speeding and driving a stolen vehicle and had been arrested five times between then and December 2016 for more charges, including alleged assault on a woman, alleged breaking and entering and resisting an officer and two misdemeanor violations of his parole.

However, it was Lucky's most recent mug shot that went viral and landed him a modeling contract. He also received a new nickname from the social sphere: "Prison Bae."

Mekhi Alante Lucky, Prison Bae

One of Lucky's most distinguishing features is his difference in eye color. He has one blue eye and one brown eye.

St. Claire Modeling also lists that he's 5'10, has black hair and is a size 36R in suits.

In light of his newfound stardom, Lucky has already accumulated more than 21,000 followers on Instagram.

Mekhi Alante Lucky, Prison Bae, Mug Shot

RALEIGH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lucky wasn't the first felon to have his mug shot go viral. Jeremy Meeks, a 30-year-old convicted felon who was arrested for felony weapon charges, gained attention in 2014 after the Stockton Police Department posted his mug shot on its Facebook page and his photo went viral. He then landed a contract in 2015 with modeling and talent agency White Cross Management.

Meeks made headlines again this summer for making out with Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht near Turkey, even though he's married. After the news broke, Meeks' wife Melissa Meeks said she intended to divorce him.

