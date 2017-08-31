Benji Madden is making us swoon.
The Good Charlotte band member posted a sweet birthday message for wife Cameron Diaz on Instagram yesterday.
"Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife," he wrote. "I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE. I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindess, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only—You got me til the end baby."
Though rare, this isn't the first time the couple has shared their love for each other on social media. In 2016, Madden shared how proud he was of his "Bad Ass wife" in honor of Diaz releasing her new project, The Longevity Book.
"I couldn't be more proud of my Bad Ass wife," he wrote. "She wakes up everyday on a mission to try and make the world a better place. I'm always amazed by the courage, strength and vulnerability she shows, relentlessly encouraging other women to love themselves. It has been amazing to get to watch her journey with her New book! #theLongevityBook #April5th@thebodybook @camerondiaz #lovemywife."
Naturally, the actress returned the favor when Madden and his band released their album Youth Authority. Here's just a snippet:
"One of my favorite things about being married, is how much pride I take in my husband @benjaminmadden...He makes me proud everyday.." she wrote. "One day it might be how generous and giving [he is], another how gentle and thoughtful. Or when he is fiercely protective of the people he loves and cares about...And everyday single day I am so incredibly proud of his integrity as a human being."
If you think that's adorable, just wait until you hear the story of how they met. On Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show, Diaz said that she knew Madden's sister-in-law Nicole Richie and his brother Joel Madden; however, she hadn't formally met her hubby-to-be—although, he had certainly made an impression during their first encounter.
"He's hot," she said. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."
It wasn't until she had the whole crew over for a dinner party that Diaz was able to confirm Madden's hotness and know that he was the one."
"It was one of those things where everyone tells you, 'You just know when you know,'" she told the host. "I was like,' What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.' Like, you're my husband."
Diaz and Madden married on Jan. 5, 2015 and have continued to epitomize #relationshipgoals ever since.