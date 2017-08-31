Bad blood between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson? According to the Bachelor in Paradise star herself, never!

The two former co-stars had a very public reunion late Wednesday night when they were spotted by shutterflies leaving the Nightingale club in West Hollywood together. The two reality stars, who were famously at the center of an alleged misconduct scandal that temporarily halted production, appeared to forget their complicated history when Olympios opened her arms to Jackson in front of the cameras and the two embraced. "Get a good shot, b--ches," she advised photographers, who were capturing their every move.