Bad blood between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson? According to the Bachelor in Paradise star herself, never!
The two former co-stars had a very public reunion late Wednesday night when they were spotted by shutterflies leaving the Nightingale club in West Hollywood together. The two reality stars, who were famously at the center of an alleged misconduct scandal that temporarily halted production, appeared to forget their complicated history when Olympios opened her arms to Jackson in front of the cameras and the two embraced. "Get a good shot, b--ches," she advised photographers, who were capturing their every move.
Photographer Group / Splash News
The two sealed the encounter with Corinne giving him a smooch on the cheek. After a final hug, the duo parted ways and photographers followed the 24-year-old Miami native as she walked away with a friend and almost tripped on the curb in the process.
"We're friends!" she assured the crowd surrounding them. "We never had bad blood."
The public sighting seemed to get a stamp of approval from fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Amanda Stanton, who commented on E!'s Instagram account, "love this a whole lot."
While Warner Bros. later cleared production of any wrongdoing following a two-week investigation, Olympios also clarified that Jackson was not to blame when she sat down for her first interview on the ordeal with Chris Harrisonearlier this week.
"I honestly don't feel like he did anything wrong," she said. "I really just want people to know that I don't blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario."
While they had not seen each other at the time of the sit-down, she shared with Harrison what she would tell her colleague.
"I would want to tell him, like listen, I respect you as a human. I have nothing against you. I am so sorry you had to go through this. I know exactly what it feels like...and I wish you all the best and I'm sorry."
From the looks of these newest photos, these two are on picture-perfect terms.