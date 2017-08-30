Hollywood is stepping up to help thousands of Hurricane Harvey victims.
As donations continue to come in across the country, a few familiar faces are planning a special telethon that will raise even more relief funds.
Jamie Foxx took to social media where he teased a few details about the special event.
"Just wanted to let everyone in Texas know, we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out," he shared on Instagram. "September 12 we have a telethon that we're doing. We'll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there."
While details remain tight-lip for now, TMZ reports that the telethon will be fronted in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.
Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton and Michael Strahan are some of the names who have reportedly signed on to participate.
As for who is organizing such a big task, TMZ says Bun B, Scooter Braun and the folks behind Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert are all stepping up.
The major networks are expected to support the cause and air the telecast in primetime on September 12.
Ever since Hurricane Harvey made landfall and impacted the areas of Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Louisiana, several celebrities have used their status for good and made generous donations.
Sandra Bullock and the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation each donated $1 million for victims of the natural disaster.
Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has raised more than $8.5 million with donations from Ellen DeGeneres, Walmart and others. Kevin Hart also launched his own Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge that crossed the $1 million mark Wednesday afternoon.
To donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund, click here.
Other organizations—including Coalition for the Homeless, Houston Food Bank, Houston SPCA, Salvation Army and Save the Children—are also accepting donations for relief efforts.