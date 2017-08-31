Oh, baby!

In this just-released supertease for season three of Eric & Jessie, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker have way more than a lot on their plate.

"We're back! Ya'll have missed a lot," Jessie says in the clip. "I've never been busier being a mom, a wife, recording new music and kicking off my summer tour."

Meanwhile, Eric informs Jessie he's been let go from his football team. "Now we've got to find another house, another team, move to another city," the country singer worries.