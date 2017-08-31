Oh, Baby! Jessie James Decker Admits She Wants a Third Child in Eric & Jessie Supertease

Oh, baby!

In this just-released supertease for season three of Eric & Jessie, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker have way more than a lot on their plate.

"We're back! Ya'll have missed a lot," Jessie says in the clip. "I've never been busier being a mom, a wife, recording new music and kicking off my summer tour."

Meanwhile, Eric informs Jessie he's been let go from his football team. "Now we've got to find another house, another team, move to another city," the country singer worries.

Watch

Jessie James Decker Talks Diet, Fitness Routine & Cheat Days

Then there's one more very important topic: will the parents of two be expanding their family?"

"Are we gonna have another baby?" Eric asks. "I do want another baby," Jessie says.

Eek!

Watch the supertease to see all that's to come on season three of Eric & Jessie!

Watch the season three premiere of Eric & Jessie Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!

