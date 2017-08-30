How Natalie Portman Stopped Breaking Out

"I've never been really been about perfection. That's not my thing."

Natalie Portman is not the stereotypical, obsessive, where's-my-glam-squad kind of star. After reading her recent interview with The Cut, you get a sense that the face of Miss Dior Eau de Parfum is simply self-assured. She doesn't wear much makeup, if any at all, on the day to day. At the same time, Natalie doesn't think the amount of makeup a woman wears should determine how we see them either.

Personally, the Black Swan star likes to be makeup-free, which means effective skin care is a top priority. Her beauty products play a role, but the award-winning actress' clear skin is a result of her diet.

"I'm vegan and I found my skin is much, much better than when I was a vegetarian," she said. "I cut out dairy and eggs, and I never had a breakout after."