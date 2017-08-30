Settle in for a reunion rewind.

We'll we live for the dramatic confrontations, hilarious questions from fans and stern looks from Andy Cohen, let's be honest: one of the best parts of any Real Housewives reunions is seeing the dresses, hair and make-up the woman decide to rock for the affair. This is their Super Bowl, their last chance to leave an impression (and get in the last word) before the season ends, and they pull out all the stops when it comes to their looks.

And no collective group of Housewives bring the fashion goods quite like The Real Housewives of New York City's ladies. So, ahead of the final installment of the season nine reunion airing tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo, we asked some of the stars to look back on their previous outings.