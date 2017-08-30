Settle in for a reunion rewind.
We'll we live for the dramatic confrontations, hilarious questions from fans and stern looks from Andy Cohen, let's be honest: one of the best parts of any Real Housewives reunions is seeing the dresses, hair and make-up the woman decide to rock for the affair. This is their Super Bowl, their last chance to leave an impression (and get in the last word) before the season ends, and they pull out all the stops when it comes to their looks.
And no collective group of Housewives bring the fashion goods quite like The Real Housewives of New York City's ladies. So, ahead of the final installment of the season nine reunion airing tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo, we asked some of the stars to look back on their previous outings.
Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley all provided behind-the-scenes secrets and info about each and every one of their reunion looks.
Did you know Bethenny did her own hair and make-up for the season one reunion? Or that Carole once rocked a dress straight from the wardrobe department on Sex and the City? (Only on RHONY, right?)
Plus, Sonja went ahead and awarded herself best dressed at one of the more recent reunions. Classic Sonja! And one of the ladies was the first to ever rock pants at a reunion.
Check out what the four RHONY stars had to say about all of their reunion looks:
Bethenny Frankel: "I did my own make-up and pulled this brown Michael Kors dress, straight out of my closet that morning. Back before Housewives were really divas; without the pomp and circumstance. It was just normal people then."
Bravo
Bethenny: "This is a Jenny Hilfiger out-of-my-closet-that-morning number."
Bravo
Bethenny: "This was a Karen Millen dress. My first reunion as a mother. My Krystle Carrington Dynasty moment."
Sonja Morgan: (her first reunion was season three): "The first three seasons I felt short tight shiny jewel colored dresses were Real Housewife de rigueur."
Bravo
Carole Radziwill (her first reunion): "My dress is a 1920s vintage dress I found in LA."
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Carole: "I borrowed that printed python sequin dress from a stylist friend who worked on SATC. The dress was in the wardrobe closet but never got worn in 7 seasons. Too bad, it's a stunner."
Sonja: "I then wore my friend Lorena Sarbu for two seasons."
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Carole: "I had the perfect gun metal metallic dress in my closet from the early 2000s. To make it more modern I shortened it."
Dorinda Medley (her first reunion): "I wouldn't have changed my outfit (Donna Karen Sequins) but I would have changed everything else!"
Sonja: "Then onwards and upwards with Sonja Morgan New York gowns for seasons seven and eight."
Bethenny: "'The B is back outfit.' In retrospect I realize this was probably the first and only time anyone has ever worn pants on the reunion. I just wanted to be comfortable. I still own and love this outfit." (Shirt: Carla Zampatti, Pants: Haute Hippie, Jewelry: Kristen Farrell)
Bravo
Carole: "This year we were in the Diamond Horseshoe lounge. I wore a dusty rose Alexander McQueen. This was my favorite reunion dress. I've worn it a dozen times since without the long sleeves."
Bethenny: "This is post-season-melt-down-fade-into-the-background Fendi dress." (Jewelry: Kristen Farrell & Vita Fede)
Bravo
Dorinda: "The start of my love affair with Jovani. Loved the dress and loved the fact it focused on the positive: MY LEGS!"
Sonja: "Happily won best look season eight. An impossible do-over. The stars were aligned!"
Bravo
Carole: "I wore a flowy chiffon gown. Perfect for the garden, don't you agree?"
Sonja: "This last reunion I wore another dear friend Marc Bouwer. I like to keep my circle of beauty supporters tight and right! #TeamWork."
Dorinda: "This year, I killed it! Jovani Butterfly Sequins high neck great fit sequins and there's those legs again! As the seasons go on you learn to get it right which includes not only the dress to theme but the hair and makeup!"
Bravo
Bethenny: "These Giuseppe Zanotti heels required me to remove a toe to wear. The theme was garden and this felt soft and ethereal. It's tangerine, contrary to everyone thinking I was wearing Skinnygirl red."
The Real Housewives of New York City's reunion part three airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
