Survivor Season 35 Is a Showdown Between Heroes, Healers & Hustlers: Meet the Castaways

Survivor Season 35

CBS

It's time to go back to tribal council.

When Survivor returns for its landmark 35th season (!!) this fall, the CBS reality series will once again be casting away 18 strangers on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, but this time around, they'll be split up into tribe based not on their status or their age, but on how they're perceived by others. For this edition, the show is taking on the theme of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers." How does one earn their place in one tribe above either of the others? Allow CBS to explain: "Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others."

Of course, while the theme may be new, the objective, as ever, remains the same: Outwit, outplay and outlast everyone else to hear host Jeff Probst announce your name as Sole Survivor and earn that million dollar check.

Before we go back to the island, let's meet the castaways!

Photos

Meet the Castaways of Survivor Season 35

Survivor Season 35

CBS

"Levu"—The Heroes Tribe

Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements.

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Ben Driebergen, 34

Hometown: Boise, Id.
Profession: Marine

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Alan Ball, 31

Hometown: Houston, TX via Detriot, Mich.
Profession: NFL Player

Survivor Season 35

CBS

John "JP" Hilsabeck, 28

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Profession: Firefighter

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Chrissy Hofbeck, 46

Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.
Profession: Financial Analyst

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Ashley Nolan, 26

Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.
Profession: Lifeguard

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Katrina Radke, 46

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Profession: Olympian

Survivor Season 35

CBS

"Soko"—The Healers Tribe

Healers receive gratitude for their work.

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Jessica Johnston, 29

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Profession: Nurse Practitioner

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Roark Luskin, 27

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Profession: Social Worker

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Cole Medders, 24

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.
Profession: Wilderness Therapy Guide

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Joe Mena, 34

Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.
Profession: Probation Officer

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Desiree "Desi" Williams, 27

Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.
Profession: Physical Therapist

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Mike Zahalsky, 43

Hometown: Parkland, Fla.
Profession: Urologist

Survivor Season 35

CBS

"Yawa"—The Hustlers Tribe

Hustlers must earn respect from others.

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Patrick Bolton, 24

Hometown: Lanett, Ala.
Profession: Small Business Owner

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Alexandrea "Ali" Elliott, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Profession: Celebrity Assistant

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Simone Nguyen, 25

Hometown: Worcester, Mass.
Profession: Diversity Advocate

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Devon Pinto, 23

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Profession: Surf Instructor

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Lauren Rimmer, 35

Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.
Profession: Fisherman

Survivor Season 35

CBS

Ryan Ulrich, 23

Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.
Profession: Bellhop

Which tribe do you think has what it takes to dominate above the others? Sound off in the comments below!

Survivor returns for season 35 on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

