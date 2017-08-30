When it came to the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini did not want to involve her famous co-star.

The King of Queens alum, who spent nine seasons alongside Kevin James, recently claimed she was asked to recruit the TV funny man into the church while she was still a member and did not fulfill the request.

"They always tried to get me to, [asking] 'Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?' I was like, 'Because he's Catholic. He doesn't want anything to do with it,'" the actress told People. "They let it go after a while, but usually you'd be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years."