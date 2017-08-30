Spencer Pratt Drops Bombshell About Ryan Gosling and Throws Shade at Caitlyn Jenner and Other Celebs
On March 22, 1976, Reese Witherspoon was born. 23 years later, she gave birth to her clone.
Well, figuratively speaking. As the Oscar winner's only daughter Ava Phillippe grows up before Hollywood's eyes, it's becoming clearer and clearer that the 17 year old is morphing into her famous mother's twin.
Their uncanny likeness took center stage yet again Tuesday night when the mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet together in honor of one of Witherspoon's latest projects, Home Again. While the film was meant to be the focus of the night, the twins ladies stole the spotlight as fans were once again mesmerized by their matching looks.
Their resemblance has not gone unnoticed by them, either, over the years. "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance," Witherspoon told E! News back in February at the premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies, for which Ava was her date. "She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'"
Thanks to the following photographic evidence, it's easy to see why people mix the two up:
If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.
This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice.
Was a mirror effect used in the making of this photograph?
It's clear Ava inherited her mama's signature grin.
There's no question these two are related.
Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved.
Are these ladies identical or what!?