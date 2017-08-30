Daddy knows how to get down!

Josh Duhamel and his wife Fergie shared the sweetest video of the actor dancing with son Axl to Katy Perry's "E.T." in celebration of the little one's 4th birthday.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday," Duhamel posted on Instagram along with the video. "Happy birthday Axlito!"

The Black Eyed Peas singer also celebrated her son's big day by posting some precious pictures on Twitter and Instagram and sending him lots of emoji-filled love.