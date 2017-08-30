Jada Pinkett Smith learned a naughty lesson from her famous husband.

The actress, who recently starred in the romantic comedy Girls Trip, had audiences buckling over in laughter during two particular scenes—one when her character is introduced to the "grapefruit" technique and the other, when she gives it a try.

As hilariously explored in the film, the technique involves a grapefruit and a man's privates—we're sure you get the picture. As it turns out, Smith learned the technique in real life from her off-screen leading man a decade ago.

"Will [Smith] was the first one to tell me about it years ago—ten years ago," she revealed during an interview on Australia's Sunrise. "'And I was like, 'Are you trying to tell me something?'"