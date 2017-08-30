Universal Pictures
Jada Pinkett Smith learned a naughty lesson from her famous husband.
The actress, who recently starred in the romantic comedy Girls Trip, had audiences buckling over in laughter during two particular scenes—one when her character is introduced to the "grapefruit" technique and the other, when she gives it a try.
As hilariously explored in the film, the technique involves a grapefruit and a man's privates—we're sure you get the picture. As it turns out, Smith learned the technique in real life from her off-screen leading man a decade ago.
"Will [Smith] was the first one to tell me about it years ago—ten years ago," she revealed during an interview on Australia's Sunrise. "'And I was like, 'Are you trying to tell me something?'"
The quip will no doubt fuel more rumors about the pair's sex life. Particularly, there's been speculation for years that the two are swingers. However, Smith shot that right down. "I'm like, 'Yo, I wish!" she said of the claims on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I wish."
While their behavior behind closed doors remains solely their business, the star did recently credit something else for helping their marriage last for 20 years.
"I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together. We love to learn together and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. I guess that's the secret," she told Andy Cohen.
"We just really like each other."