Maroon 5 Teams Up With SZA for "What Lovers Do"

Maroon 5, What Lovers Do, SZA

Interscope Records

Listen up, Maroon 5 fans!

At midnight, bandmates Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, Adam Levine, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton and James Valentine released "What Lovers Do," the third single off their upcoming sixth studio album. The song, which features up-and-coming singer SZA, was written by Dyo, Levine, NEIKED, Starrah and Elina Stridh and produced by Ben Billions and Jason Evigan. "Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not / I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not? / You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not," he croons. "Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?"

"What Lovers Do" follows the releases of "Don't Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar)" and "Cold (feat. Future)." At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, while accepting the Decade Award, Levine jokingly announced that their "final album is coming out in November."

"I'm just kidding. Man, I'm joking," Levine added. "We are never gonna go away!"

Read

Why Adam Levine Is Not Impressed With the MTV VMAs

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, Levine said the album would be coming out "in a few months" or so. Realizing the band still had a lot of recording to do, he added, "I don't know exactly when [it will be released], so I'm going to be as vague as possible."

As Maroon 5 hadn't yet decided on a name for the album, Ellen DeGeneres offered some suggestions: Alternative Tracks, Better Than Blake, Free Album, N.P.A.I. (an acronym for "Nude Pics of Adam Inside") and Songs About Ellen. To date, Maroon 5 has not announced the winner.

In the meantime, Levine will return as a coach on NBC's The Voice, premiering Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

"What Lovers Do" is now available to buy on iTunes and stream on Spotify.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

