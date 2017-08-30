How Princess Diana, Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's Style Compare

There's been many a time when Kate Middleton took style cues from Princess Diana. It makes sense that the 35-year-old royal would be inspired by her late mother-in-law's style evolution. There are also plenty of times when the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle arrived to separate events in seemingly similar looks—they might be sisters-in-law one day, after all. What we have here is past, current and prospective royals who have worn similar trends—even decades apart.

But, it's how these women wore these styles differently that really matters—it lets us get a sense of how they personally expressed themselves through fashion.