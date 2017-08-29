We may not agree with their critiques, but we can all agree that there's something unique about Mel B and Simon Cowell's dynamic.

For the past two seasons, the duo has made up one half of the America's Got Talent judges table alongside Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

In recent weeks, however, viewers have taken an extra notice into Simon's unique relationship with the former Spice Girls member.

During last week's quarterfinals, Mel B walked off stage and threw a drink on Simon after he made a joke about her wedding night.

"My journey tonight was all over the place," she explained to E! News after the live telecast. "But I'm a very real, honest person, so what you see is what you get."