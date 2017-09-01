16 Rules to Lasting Love Straight From Hollywood's Hottest Couples

Behind all the lights, camera and action scenes in Hollywood lies more than a few love stories worth celebrating.

While celebrity breakups and divorces may dominate the news cycle, there are plenty of couples who are proving everlasting love is possible in the public eye.

For some couples like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson or Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, their secret to having happy marriages is the simple fact that they share a solid friendship above all else.

"We really, really enjoy spending time with each other more than anybody else," Gabrielle shared with Ocean Drive. "If you have the chance to marry your best friend, I would highly recommend it."

Others insist that long, healthy relationships do take time and work. The good times, however, will always outweigh the rough patches.