16 Rules to Lasting Love Straight From Hollywood's Hottest Couples

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Cutest Moments

Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar

Here's Proof That Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 15-Year Marriage Is Sweeter Than Ever

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi

Getty Images

Behind all the lights, camera and action scenes in Hollywood lies more than a few love stories worth celebrating.

While celebrity breakups and divorces may dominate the news cycle, there are plenty of couples who are proving everlasting love is possible in the public eye.

For some couples like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson or Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, their secret to having happy marriages is the simple fact that they share a solid friendship above all else.

"We really, really enjoy spending time with each other more than anybody else," Gabrielle shared with Ocean Drive. "If you have the chance to marry your best friend, I would highly recommend it."

Others insist that long, healthy relationships do take time and work. The good times, however, will always outweigh the rough patches.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

"Let me assure you it hasn't been all roses the whole journey," Candace Cameron Bure recently shared on social media when celebrating her 20+ year marriage with Valeri Bure. "There have been several tough years, in a row, ups and downs, bad attitudes and bad decisions, but we've persevered. We rode them out. We loved each other through them. We kept the focus; God's glory. We are both better for it."

As Summer Love Week comes to an end at E! News, we decided to celebrate some of our favorite couples who have kept the spark alive under the public eye.

Perhaps their quotes, experiences and bonds illustrated in our gallery below may help in your current or future relationship.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

BE YOURSELF: "I got so incredibly lucky," Chrissy shared with Sports Illustrated. "He lets me be me, and I let him be his nerdy self. I love his nerdy self. I dated bad boys for a very long time...I never dated a John before John."

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

George Clooney & Amal Clooney

ADMIRE YOUR PARTNER'S PERSONALITY: "She's an amazing human being," George previously shared with Entertainment Tonight. "And she's caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I've ever met. And she's got a great sense of humor. There's a number of reasons why."

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, NAACP Image Awards

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

NEVER LOSE THAT FIRE: "You have been the greatest gift to me in that way, by being a fire of inspiration in my heart," Jada recently shared on social media. "I love you always. To the king of kings."

Article continues below

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Louis Vuitton

Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston

BE AN ALLY: "Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," Justin shared with United Airlines magazine Rhapsody. "You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

THINK OF ONE ANOTHER: "We always consider the 'us,'" Nicole shared with U.K.'s Red magazine in 2016"We say, 'Is this going to be good for us?' It's the simplest phrase, but it works."

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Peoples Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

GRATITUDE: "I'm grateful for everything," Ellen previously told People. "I'm grateful for my health, and I'm so grateful for the love in my life because not everybody finds that. Not everybody finds that best friend."

Article continues below

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson

Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

LIKE ONE ANOTHER: "Rita and I are blessed because we really like each other and we always have," Tom once shared on 60 Minutes. "We weather a storm here and there, it's no big deal, you can get past it."

Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Todd Chrisley & Julie Chrisley

OPEN COMMUNICATION: "I think you have to be willing to get in there, roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty and be loyal and faithful and honest with each other and open communication," Todd recently shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "And a lot of sex." 

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Anthony Behar/Sipa

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

TALK IT OUT: "We really are friends beyond everything else and we talk a lot," Matthew told Meredith Vieira when sharing his advice to couples. "Keep talking I guess, I know how cliché that is. Too much silence is definitely not a good idea."

Article continues below

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Courtey of Ryan Troy/WorldRedEye.com

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

BALANCE EACH OTHER OUT: "Without him, I can't breathe," David shared in Out magazine's Love issue. "The biggest thing is that he makes me laugh, but he's also smart. He can do everything. I'm not kidding; I think he's half robot. He makes me a little more grounded, and I bring out the wild side in him."

Candace Cameron Bure, Valeri Bure

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure

HAVE SOME FAITH: "Neither of us are perfect, far from it, and will continue to make mistakes because we are human," Candace recently shared on social media. "God's word and His grace see us through—striving to be the best of ourselves in Him." 

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Sipa USA

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

MARRY YOUR BEST FRIEND: "If you have good, effective, honest communication, you can handle any issue or problem in a relationship," Gabrielle previously shared with Ocean Drive. "D is literally my best friend. We really, really enjoy spending time with each other more than anybody else. Well, with D, maybe I'm tied with LeBron! But I'm definitely his favorite female! If you have the chance to marry your best friend, I would highly recommend it."

Article continues below

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Instagram

Instagram

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

KEEP THE SPARK ALIVE: "We really dig each other. I'm really crazy about her," Mark recently gushed on Watch What Happens Live. "We keep it going! I'm bananas over my wife."

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

PUT FAMILY FIRST: "I think, for us, being as normal as possible and raising our family and being in a family situation as much as possible...Certainly it's different because of what we both do, but we try to keep it as much of a family environment that we can," Tim once shared with E! News. "For us, we leave the front doors when we go to work, but when we're home, we don't talk about none of the music that much…It's a whole different world."

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

SHARE SWEET NOTES: "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite!" Elsa shared on Instagram while celebrating an anniversary.

Article continues below

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

ADMIRE THE OTHER'S PARENTING SKILLS: "We genuinely like each other and have a lot of love for our son, and have a good time together," Josh previously shared with Haute Living.

 

Congratulations to all the couples who have found their happily ever after! Here's to many more years of happiness. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ VG , Couples , Theme Week , Summer Love Week , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.