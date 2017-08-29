"It was definitely really, really rough for me. There are no words."

Over two months after the incident that shutdown production on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne Olympios is finally sharing her side of the story. While DeMario Jackson, the other contestant at the center of the controversy, spoke to E! News exclusively about the scandal before sitting down with Chris Harrison on last week's episode, Corinne had yet to break her silence. Until Tuesday night, when she had her chance to sit down with Harrison.

"This is my first time talking about what happened and my take on things and I would love for everyone to just have a better understanding of me," she said, before finally going into detail about what happened on that day of the production, which caused two producers to file misconduct complaints (Warner Bros. later cleared production of any wrongdoing following a two-week investigation).