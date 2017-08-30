How to Create a Celeb-Status Ponytail

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Your basic ponytail needs an upgrade.
Whether you're in a rush in the morning or you're wearing a bright, patterned dress, some times a ponytail is the answer. Who are we kidding? A ponytail is always the solution. It's classic. It's easy to create. And, if it's good enough for Queen Bey (aka Beyoncé) on the red carpet, then it certainly works for any occasion.
Here's the thing: Throwing your hair in a ponytail won't give your red carpet vibes. The upgraded ponytail requires a bit more attention to detail. However, it won't take you too much longer.
Lucky for us, PRIV artist Jainie Diaz laid out the steps for an elevated ponytail, so you can recreate the style that's taken over the red carpet and the runway.
Follow the steps below!
Start with relatively straight or blow dried hair and apply a hair serum for gloss.
Eva NYC Get Glossed Hair Serum, Now $13
Using a rat tail comb, create a center part. Then, use the same comb to create a part from the crown of the head to behind the ears. Pro tip: create a zig-zag part of the sides to make hair appear fuller.
For a silky, smooth ponytail, apply a styling cream from the crown of the head down.
It's a 10 Potion 10 Miracle Styling Potion, Now $8.99
Using a hair band, secure hair into a ponytail.
For a sleek look, use a comb to section off a small portion of the ponytail, then follow with the flat iron.
CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium Digital Hairstyling Iron, $129.99
Wrap one of front sections around the base of the ponytail, then secure with a French pin.
Diane Hair Pins, $1.69
Wrap the second section around the base, working your way down the ponytail. Secure with another pin.
Put on a pair fabulous earrings and slay!
Can't get it right? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a hairstylist to help you at home. Check it out!
