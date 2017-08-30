How to Create a Celeb-Status Ponytail

Reese Witherspoon

Your basic ponytail needs an upgrade.

Whether you're in a rush in the morning or you're wearing a bright, patterned dress, some times a ponytail is the answer. Who are we kidding? A ponytail is always the solution. It's classic. It's easy to create. And, if it's good enough for Queen Bey (aka Beyoncé) on the red carpet, then it certainly works for any occasion. 

Here's the thing: Throwing your hair in a ponytail won't give your red carpet vibes. The upgraded ponytail requires a bit more attention to detail. However, it won't take you too much longer.

Lucky for us, PRIV artist Jainie Diaz laid out the steps for an elevated ponytail, so you can recreate the style that's taken over the red carpet and the runway. 

Follow the steps below! 

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Add Shine and Protection

Start with relatively straight or blow dried hair and apply a hair serum for gloss.

Eva NYC Get Glossed Hair Serum, Now $13

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Part & Section

Using a rat tail comb, create a center part. Then, use the same comb to create a part from the crown of the head to behind the ears. Pro tip: create a zig-zag part of the sides to make hair appear fuller.

Hot Tools Professional Alligator Clip, $5.99

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Apply Styling Cream

For a silky, smooth ponytail, apply a styling cream from the crown of the head down.

It's a 10 Potion 10 Miracle Styling Potion, Now $8.99

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Create a Ponytail

Using a hair band, secure hair into a ponytail. 

Goody Ouchless Rubberband Black, $1.49

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Straighten the Ponytail

For a sleek look, use a comb to section off a small portion of the ponytail, then follow with the flat iron.

CHI G2 Ceramic and Titanium Digital Hairstyling Iron, $129.99

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Secure the Front

Wrap one of front sections around the base of the ponytail, then secure with a French pin. 

Diane Hair Pins, $1.69

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Elevate Your Ponytail

Wrap the second section around the base, working your way down the ponytail. Secure with another pin.

 

ESC: E!ssentials, Ponytail

Final Look!

Put on a pair fabulous earrings and slay!

Baublebar Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings, $48

Can't get it right? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a hairstylist to help you at home. Check it out!

