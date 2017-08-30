How to Create a Celeb-Status Ponytail

Your basic ponytail needs an upgrade.

Whether you're in a rush in the morning or you're wearing a bright, patterned dress, some times a ponytail is the answer. Who are we kidding? A ponytail is always the solution. It's classic. It's easy to create. And, if it's good enough for Queen Bey (aka Beyoncé) on the red carpet, then it certainly works for any occasion.

Here's the thing: Throwing your hair in a ponytail won't give your red carpet vibes. The upgraded ponytail requires a bit more attention to detail. However, it won't take you too much longer.