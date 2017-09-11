What's the best TV show of all time?

It's an impossible question, and one that incites debate among fans everywhere.

From Pheobe's lobster theory in Friends to Megan's performance of "Zou Bisou Bisou" in Mad Men, there are countless moments from TV history that remain with us forever. But it's not just the lovable characters and unforgettable plot twists that stay with us—it's the kitchens, bedrooms and hang-out spots that become so familiar to us, we start to feel like we're part of the show.

We spent so much time watching meals, squabbles, parties and milestones occur in Monica Geller's kitchen—it feels like we've gone looking for leftovers in that classic white fridge ourselves. The set design of your favorite shows is more important than you might realize, and plays a central role in how we remember our favorite characters and episodes.