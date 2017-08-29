With her bubbly personality and her big heart, Oscar winner and mega-watt superstar Sandra Bullock nabbed the title of "America's Sweetheart" a long time ago. But what most people don't know about the private star is that she has a long history of giving big donations to people and causes in need.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the A-list actress, who owns a home in Austin, pledged $1 million to help victims of the tropical storm Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated the Houston, Texas area. Bullock's generous donation, along with a slew of other celebs who have given, will benefit the American Red Cross in its ongoing effort to help those impacted by the catastrophic flooding and destruction along Texas' Gulf Coast.

"I'm just grateful I can do it," Bullock said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another."

But this isn't only time the modest star, who doesn't seek attention for her charitable work, has given a great sum of money to help out after a tragedy strikes. Since 2001, she's given a total of $5 million to the Red Cross to help out with relief efforts after various disasters.

While donating $5 million is obviously an enormous amount, the Oscar winner has not stopped there. Bullock has helped build a clinic in New Orleans' oldest public high school and even donated money to help keep the legendary and aging pool manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel afloat after economic hardship.

