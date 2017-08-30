Jax Taylor is going from making flirtinis to frogging.
Yes, frogging is a real thing, which we are learning all about thanks to Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, Bravo's new hit spinoff starring Jax and Brittany Cartwright. The new series follows Jax and Brittany as they spend the summer on her family's farm in Kentucky, providing the ultimate fish-out-of-water experience for SUR's bad boy bartender.
And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Jax's latest farm adventure involves a good ol' day of frogging with the Brittany's dad after a not-so-successful first try.
In the scene, Brittany's dad asks Jax to put his hand in a bucket and pull out a bunch of frogs they caught earlier in the day. "I can't do it, man!" Jax says, while Brittany sticks her hand right in without any hesitation. (You can take the girl outta Kentucky...)
"They're not going to bite you, you're just being a little....baby," Brittany tells him, before Jax calls her out for wanting to use a slightly NSFW word instead of baby.
Press play on the video above to see the frog fun do down.
While Jax has been having fun on the farm, don't expect to see the couple relocate permanently anytime soon.
"I don't know at this point in my life if I would," told E! News when we asked if he could ever see himself moving to Kentucky full-time. "I don't know if I'd move to where she's from. Maybe like a city?"
Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
