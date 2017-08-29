Miley Cyrus, 24, & Liam Hemsworth, 27

If you were the one person banking on these two lovebirds to work it out two years after splitting in the wake of the Bangerz era, after a seemingly unlikely relationship in the first place...well then you win all the gold!

The once tempestuous couple, who ended their year-plus engagement in September 2013, only to rekindle toward the end of 2015, have proved every naysayer wrong and have come out looking like the wisest young duo in Hollywood in the process. And don't worry, Miley wasn't in the running for any of that gold either.

"I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song," the pop star told Billboard about her Liam-inspired single "Malibu" when it came out in May. When they first broke up, Cyrus threw herself into work (with a hefty side of fun) "'cause I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

Hemsworth told GQ, about the breakup, "Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time—we both needed that."

Verdict: Not just on the same page, but writing a whole damn new book together.