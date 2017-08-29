Nick Viall Breaks His Silence on Split From Vanessa Grimaldi

Nick Viall is speaking out for the first time after calling off his engagement with Vanessa Grimaldi.
The 36-year-old Bachelor star opened up to Us Weekly about the split, admitting he's been leaning on friends and family to help get him through it.
"In times that aren't great, you have to kind of spend time with your loved ones," he told the publication. "I'm lucky enough to have friends outside of L.A. I'm heading back to Chicago this weekend, which I think will be good for me. I'm trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive."
He's also doing his best to refrain from beating himself up over the split.
"What helps me is just kind of believing in yourself," he continued. "It's obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself. You get in your head about things when things aren't working out for you."
Patrick Gray
As for his status with Vanessa, Nick admitted, "I still love her very much. I'm not afraid to say that."
He continued, "My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other's support system. We're trying to do that, and it's a challenge at times, but we still realize that we're there for each other."
But does he think he still has a shot at finding love?
"I mean of course, right?" he said before adding, "And again, I was still lucky enough to find it with Vanessa."
Meanwhile, Nick and Vanessa got engaged during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, however, E! News exclusively reported that they decided to call things off last Friday.
"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," they told E! News in a statement at the time. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
Vanessa has since broken her silence, too, taking to Instagram yesterday to share an emotional message about vulnerability. "It's okay to feel broken," she captioned a photo of her and a friend overlooking a body of water. "It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."