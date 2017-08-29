Nick Viall Breaks His Silence on Split From Vanessa Grimaldi

Nick Viall is speaking out for the first time after calling off his engagement with Vanessa Grimaldi.

The 36-year-old Bachelor star opened up to Us Weekly about the split, admitting he's been leaning on friends and family to help get him through it.

"In times that aren't great, you have to kind of spend time with your loved ones," he told the publication. "I'm lucky enough to have friends outside of L.A. I'm heading back to Chicago this weekend, which I think will be good for me. I'm trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive."