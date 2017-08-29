Not even Kevin Hart could have predicted this kind of response.

With a tropical storm continuing to devastate residents of Houston, Texas, the 38-year-old comedian launched the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge Monday to support relief efforts in the area. He donated $25,000 and asked Beyoncé, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Justin Timberlake to match his donation. "Keep your head up Houston and keep your faith," Hart wrote Tuesday. "I love you all and my prayers are with you!"

Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross.

Due in part to Hart, other celebrities began to share their support publicly.

Kim Kardashian announced her family's generous pledge Tuesday: