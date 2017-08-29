Coldplay's heart is with Houston.

On Friday, band members Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin announced they would be postponing their concert at NRG Stadium due to Hurricane Harvey.

During their show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., Monday, they honored those who have been affected by the devastating storm. "We were supposed to play in Houston on Friday. We were there in the morning and we were hoping it would be OK, and of course the hurricane was coming. A lot of people were supposed to come for the concert and we let them down, and a lot of people didn't want us to do the concert; some did. We're so grateful to all of you who come to our shows, and canceling shows is not something we like to do. But in this instance, we kind of had to," Martin, 40, explained. "But, I hope it's OK with you that we send some of the beautiful atmosphere in here tonight over to Texas and over to Houston, because they need it."