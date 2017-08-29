The Real Reason Fifth Harmony Opened Their 2017 MTV VMA Performance With That Fifth Member Jumping Off Stage

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adriana Lima

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

George Clooney

What Fatherhood Looks Like for George Clooney: Baby Barf, Diaper Changes and Enjoying the Ride

The Voice Season 13, Blake Shelton

The Voice Coaches Stage Their Own '70s Action TV Show and It's Totally Groovy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fifth Harmony shocked the world when they opened their performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs with five girls on stage...only to watch the fifth member go flying off the stage backwards before they actually started singing.

5H fans and viewers alike figured it was a statement to bid farewell to Camila Cabello—the original fifth member who left the group in December—and, not surprisingly, it had the internet freaking TF out.

However,Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui all joined Good Morning America today and admitted it was more of an artistic statement than a jab at Cabello.

Photos

Candid Moments at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Brooke first clarified that there was no "pushing" anyone off stage, before she explained, "We get asked all the time if we're getting a fifth member, and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony."

She continued, "We're stronger and better than we've ever been. Honestly, it was such a monumental moment for us. We were at the VMAs. We had rain. We had the splits. We had a mic drop!"

Fifth Harmony, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Giphy/MTV

Not to mention, the girls took home the award for Best Pop Video for their song "Down" with Gucci Mane, marking their second VMA following their 2016 Best Collaboration win for "Work From Home."

Meanwhile, Cabello left 5H in December of last year in order to work on her own music and solo career.

Despite statements asserting that the girls in 5H wished Cabello well (and she, of course, returning those sentiments) the "Havana" singer admitted she's reached out and hasn't heard back from them.

"I don't want to get into the details of that, because it was really intense and it's hard for me to talk about," she told Billboard earlier this year. "It makes me sad...I hoped that it would be a peaceful turning of the page, and we would root for each other. But I only got love for them."

TAGS/ Fifth Harmony , 2017 MTV VMAs , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.