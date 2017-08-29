The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is going global.

Supermodels Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Behati Prinsloo, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes will each be strutting their stuff on the catwalk.

Gigi Hadid announced Monday that she's been cast in the annual runway show. "Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!!" she wrote on Instagram, adding, "Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again."

Notably missing from the lineup? Kendall Jenner.

"New faces" will also be joining the Angels, according to a press release.