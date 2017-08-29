Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Heading to Shanghai: Which Models Made the Cut?

by Zach Johnson |

Adriana Lima

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is going global.

Supermodels Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Behati Prinsloo, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes will each be strutting their stuff on the catwalk.

Gigi Hadid announced Monday that she's been cast in the annual runway show. "Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!!" she wrote on Instagram, adding, "Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again."

Notably missing from the lineup? Kendall Jenner.

"New faces" will also be joining the Angels, according to a press release.

The annual event will be broadcast Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. on CBS. "Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the lingerie runway show will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show," the network said in a statement.

Musical performers will be announced at a later date.

Previous cities to host the show include London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Paris.

Victoria's Secret has yet to announce which Angel will wear the Fantasy Bra in this year's show.

