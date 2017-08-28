Emily Maynard's happily ever after continues.
The former Bachelorette is pregnant with her fourth child, according to People.
Followers of the reality star speculated that the family was growing this weekend when Emily's husband documented her family outing in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"@emilygmaynard," Tyler Johnson shared on Instagram with video of his wife who appeared to be hiding a bump in a blue and white checkered tunic.
Fans of the I Said Yes author know that Emily shares two children with Tyler. In addition she has a 12-year-old with her late fiancé.
"It is crazy at our house all the time," Emily previously shared with Good Morning America. "But it's a lot of fun."
She added, "I just think God knew I could not handle a lot so he gave me three super easy babies and three super easy kids."
For those who may not be proud members of Bachelor Nation, Emily first appeared on The Bachelor where Brad Womack picked her on the season finale.
When they decided to call it quits on their romance, Emily made the decision to give love another chance by appearing on season 8 of The Bachelorette where Jef Holm received the final rose.
As Emily and her family eagerly wait for the upcoming arrival, the proud mom is simply enjoying life with those closest to her. One look at the reality star's Instagram and you'll instantly discover that family time is the best time for Emily.
Congratulations!