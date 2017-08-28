Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and her 125 million Instagram followers have had a doozy of a day.
Earlier today the Fetish singer, who is the most followed person on Instagram, got hacked and her Instagram account was briefly taken down after the profile posted a triptych of nude photos of her ex Justin Bieber from a previous vacation that the music man took in 2015.
Luckily for both injured parties, Gomez's Instagram account is back on line—sans her ex-boyfriend's naked pics.
Despite the invasive hack, the "Come and Get It" singer's Instagram was only off-line for a few minutes and when her account came back the graphic images of the Canadian pop star had been deleted.
It may be just a coincidence but right around the time of today's hacking, the 23-year-old "Love Yourself" singer posted an unhappy looking image of himself on his Instagram Stories.
The NSFW pics of the "Sorry" singer are the very same images that images that were published (without the singer's okay) after the pop star’s trip to Bora Bora with beauty blogger Jayde Pierce two years ago.
Back in 2015, the censored images were originally posted in the New York Daily News, but eventually the uncensored images made the Internet rounds—and had a slew of eyes starring and the Biebs' nether regions.
Bieber told Access Hollywood at the time that the nude photos being leaked made him feel "super violated" and, "Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,"
He added that, "You should feel comfortable in your own space…especially that far away."
Gomez and Bieber have a storied history together, which started when the two ignited romance rumors in 2010. The pop-star pair confirmed their relationship in 2011 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party together. However the duo soon broke up. The stars were on-again, off-again for several years but appear to have called it quits for the past year.
Gomez has moved on to The Weeknd. Meanwhile her ex has bounced around to a bevy of beauties.