Vanessa Grimaldi is picking up the pieces.
Now less than a week after E! News exclusively learned that The Bachelor star and Nick Viall called off their engagement, she's returned home to Canada and is finding solace thanks to her friends and family.
Vanessa broke her social media silence on Monday with an emotional message about vulnerability. "It's okay to feel broken," she captioned a photo of her and a friend overlooking a body of water. "It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay."
Nick, who has yet to make an official return to Instagram following the split, "liked" his former fiancé's post.
The reality stars announced the breakup in a joint statement that read, "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
Viall proposed to Grimaldi on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March of this year.
So what exactly went wrong for the now-exes, who—at least on the surface—appeared to be going strong five months down the line?
As an insider previously explained, "Nick and Vanessa have wanted to end this for a while now but were trying to figure out the right timing. Vanessa is home in Montreal with her family and Nick in L.A. with friends. Both are just laying low."
And if Viall's Instagram approval isn't enough proof that they'll always remain amicable, our source explained that there's no remaining tension between the two.
"They are still very much in contact with each other and trying to be there for one another. Despite not being able to make the relationship work, they were always there for one another and that's not going to change," the insider continued. "Especially right now as they both try to pick up the pieces and move forward."
It's currently unclear how exactly the newly single celebs will move forward both professionally and personally, but it appears as if Vanessa might remain in her native Montreal to continue teaching and Nick will stay in Los Angeles.