Ooh darling, Mariah Carey concerts have never been so sweet!
As the music superstar continues the "All The Hits" tour with Lionel Richie, guests at this weekend's show were treated to a special surprise.
While belting out "Always Be My Baby," Mariah received some extra help from her daughter Monroe.
In video posted onto Instagrams, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the mother-daughter moment that received plenty of applause from the crowd.
"#AlwaysBeMyBaby," Mariah captioned the special moment from the United Center in Chicago. "#RoeRoe."
Perhaps it's just a fun spur-of-the-moment concert experience. Maybe it's just a girl who wanted to be close to mom onstage.
Whatever the case may be, those close to Monroe and Moroccan think "dem kids" are destined for Hollywood. Even dad Nick Cannon thinks the duo has contracted the entertainment "bug."
"My kids, especially Moroccan and Monroe, they're hams," Nick laughed in an interview with E! News' Erin Lim. "They love attention. They love performing. My son is fascinated with cameras and directing and making little movies. They definitely have the bug."
He continued, "I'd rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons. But I can't control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I'll support it."
Ever since the "All the Hits" tour kicked off, both Moroccan and Monroe have had plenty of fun adventures across the country.
Whether visiting the Disneyland Resort or hanging out backstage with Serena Williams, these kids have experienced a summer they may never forget.
