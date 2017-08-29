Jerry Seinfeld is one of the comedy greats, a sitcom legend and one of the most successful stand-up comedians of all time. But once upon a time, he was a struggling nobody hitting the open mic nights just like everybody else.

And he's about to give all of his fans a look at that young, green comic he once was in his new stand-up special, the first of two he agreed to film for Netflix as a part of the major deal he signed with streaming giant earlier this year, appropriately entitled Jerry Before Seinfeld.

"I only had one joke that worked, which I'm going to do for you right now," he tells the audience at The Comic Strip, the club that helped launch his career, setting the stage for an intimate set that streaming services assures will be full of the jokes that helped put him on the map.