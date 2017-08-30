Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker just can't keep their hands to themselves—but why would they want to?

Before the mega-hot couple returns to E! for a highly-anticipated third season of Eric & Jessie on Wednesday, Sept. 6, we're reliving their sexiest, steamiest and sometimes LOL-worthy moments from the hit show.

The lovebirds, who've been married now for four years, certainly know how to turn up the heat and keep the spark alive with passionate kisses, intimate bubble baths and a little role play!