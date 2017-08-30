Relive Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Sexiest Eric & Jessie Moments: Makeout Sessions, Bubble Baths and More!

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker just can't keep their hands to themselves—but why would they want to?

Before the mega-hot couple returns to E! for a highly-anticipated third season of Eric & Jessie on Wednesday, Sept. 6, we're reliving their sexiest, steamiest and sometimes LOL-worthy moments from the hit show.

The lovebirds, who've been married now for four years, certainly know how to turn up the heat and keep the spark alive with passionate kisses, intimate bubble baths and a little role play!

"You guys think that we're intense in public. I mean, imagine what it's like behind closed doors," the country songstress has teased. "I mean, we are in love!" Ooh, baby!

Are y'all ready for this? See Eric and Jessie's sexiest moments in the video above!

Watch the season three premiere of Eric & Jessie Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!

